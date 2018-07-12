Mexican peso resumes rally as some political fears abate
- The Mexican peso resumes its rally, up 0.89% against the U.S. dollar to 18.91 per dollar. Even at 18.77 per dollar earlier today, it reached a 10-week high and made it the top performing emerging markets currency for the day.
- The peso took a hit in the runup and to Mexico's presidential election on fears that Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador would pursue severe anti-markets policies.
- The peso fell from about 18 pesos per dollar in mid-April to about 20.84 in mid-June.
- Since then, Lopez Obrador's election has promised to respect central bank autonomy and exercise fiscal prudence, the Financial Times reports.
- Investors looking for bargains may also be buying after several analysts says the currency has been oversold.
- ETFs: EWW, MXF, MXE, DBMX, HEWW, MEXX, FLMX