Mexican peso resumes rally as some political fears abate

Jul. 12, 2018 2:42 PM ETEWW, MXF, MXE, DBMX, HEWW, MEXX, FLMXBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • The Mexican peso resumes its rally, up 0.89% against the U.S. dollar to 18.91 per dollar. Even at 18.77 per dollar earlier today, it reached a 10-week high and made it the top performing emerging markets currency for the day.
  • The peso took a hit in the runup and to Mexico's presidential election on fears that Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador would pursue severe anti-markets policies.
  • The peso fell from about 18 pesos per dollar in mid-April to about 20.84 in mid-June.
  • Since then, Lopez Obrador's election has promised to respect central bank autonomy and exercise fiscal prudence, the Financial Times reports.
  • Investors looking for bargains may also be buying after several analysts says the currency has been oversold.
  • ETFs: EWW, MXF, MXE, DBMX, HEWW, MEXX, FLMX
