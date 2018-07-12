CNBC: Facebook closes loophole exposing private group details
Jul. 12, 2018
By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Facebook (FB +2.1%) has recently closed a loophole in its systems that allowed third parties to discover and harvest names of people in private Facebook Groups, CNBC says.
- A Chrome plug-in made for marketers to gather such information was shut down before Facebook's move when the company pressed the application's makers, Facebook says.
- Members of private group for women with the BRCA gene mutation associated with a higher risk of breast cancer noticed that the Grouply.io Chrome extension allowed easy mass download of names, employers, locations, email addresses and other personal details of all 9,000 group members.