Conoco, Oxy Petroleum top Stanley's bullish initiation of large-cap E&P sector

The stage is set for select large-cap E&P companies to deliver strong free cash flow and capital returns supporting continued strength in the group, Morgan Stanley's Devin McDermott says in a bullish initiation of the sector.

After years of spending beyond their means and disappointing investors, McDermott thinks E&P companies finally are reaping the benefits of higher oil prices and lower supply costs.

McDermott believes E&P companies' cash return inflection means that even if oil prices plateau, the stocks will offer attractive capital returns.

Stanley rates ConocoPhillips (COP +1.9% ), Continental Resources (CLR -0.5% ), Hess (HES -0.3% ), Occidental Petroleum (OXY +0.3% ) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD -0.2% ) at Overweight.

The firm issues Equal Weight ratings to APC, DVN, EOG, MRO, NFX and NBL, while classifying APA and MUR at Underweight.

