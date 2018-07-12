Conoco, Oxy Petroleum top Stanley's bullish initiation of large-cap E&P sector

The stage is set for select large-cap E&P companies to deliver strong free cash flow and capital returns supporting continued strength in the group, Morgan Stanley's Devin McDermott says in a bullish initiation of the sector.
After years of spending beyond their means and disappointing investors, McDermott thinks E&P companies finally are reaping the benefits of higher oil prices and lower supply costs.
McDermott believes E&P companies' cash return inflection means that even if oil prices plateau, the stocks will offer attractive capital returns.
Stanley rates ConocoPhillips (COP +1.9%), Continental Resources (CLR -0.5%), Hess (HES -0.3%), Occidental Petroleum (OXY +0.3%) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD -0.2%) at Overweight.
The firm issues Equal Weight ratings to APC, DVN, EOG, MRO, NFX and NBL, while classifying APA and MUR at Underweight.
Also: Land drillers recommended by Morgan Stanley amid Permian takeaway risks (July 12)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox