WSJ: SEC probing Facebook on timing of data-leak disclosures

Jul. 12, 2018 3:14 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)FBBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor26 Comments
  • The SEC is investigating whether Facebook (FB +1.8%) gave adequate warnings to its investors about data leaks like the one central to the Cambridge Analytica scandal, The Wall Street Journal reports.
  • The probe is in its early stages, and the SEC is currently trying to get information about how much Facebook knew about Cambridge Analytica's use of the user data, and how it assessed the risk it faced from developers sharing data.
  • The investigation is likely turning on whether Facebook should have disclosed to investors knowledge of the Cambridge violation in 2015, when it learned about Aleksandr Kogan improperly sharing the data.
