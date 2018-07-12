SM Energy cut to Neutral at B. Riley FBR on valuation

SM Energy (SM -1.3% ) is lower after B. Riley FBR downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $28 price target, after the stock easily outperformed its peer group during the last three months.

Riley says the easy money has been made and the burden of proof for further relative and absolute equity price appreciation from here is high.

Within the context of Permian Basin bottlenecks, the firm notes SM's basis hedge position is strong at 70% for the remainder of 2018 and 50% for 2019.

Riley expects investor sentiment on the magnitude and duration of elevated basis differentials to remain a headwind for all Permian exposed names through late 2019.