First look at sports betting revenue in New Jersey

|By:, SA News Editor

The first numbers are in from sports betting operations in New Jersey.

The Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa (NYSE:MGM) reported bringing in $987K in sports betting revenue during June, while the Ocean Resort Casino brought in $193K. Sports wagering revenue from the Monmouth Park racetrack was $2.28M. All three sports betting sites were only open for part for the month.

Total gaming revenue in New Jersey increased 7.3% to $233.6M as the extra traffic presumably helped in other gaming areas.

William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY, OTCPK:WIMHF) has a piece of the action as an operator of sports books at Monmouth and Ocean Resort. "While it's still early, we're obviously off to a great start. We always knew there was a big appetite for legal sports betting during the years of litigation, and now it is being proven," says CEO Joe Asher.

New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement press release

