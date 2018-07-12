Bank of the Ozarks (OZRK)--soon to be renamed Bank OZK-- skids 9% in late afternoon trading after the bank warned that competition in commercial real estate business, its biggest loan sector, is getting more aggressive in terms of credit structures and pricing.

The S&P 500 Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index fell 0.65%.

Other regional banks dipping this afternoon: M&T Bank (MTB -1.2% ), Regions Financial (RF -1% ), Huntington Bancshares (HBAN -0.6% ), and KeyCorp (KEY -0.7% ).

