In labor dispute, T-Systems offers to extend job-cut pledge
Jul. 12, 2018 3:51 PM ETDeutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- T-Systems, the struggling IT services wing of Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY +0.3%), is offering to extend a promise to refrain from compulsory job cuts by two years.
- The unprofitable unit's CEO has said he wants to cut 10,000 jobs in a turnaround effort, but in a concession to workers plans to hold off on forced cuts until the end of 2020 -- provided T-Systems hits business targets. The offer assumes a pay raise of 1.6% next April 1.
- That offer coincides with a walkout by the Verdi services union, which is pressing for a 5.5% raise for 11,000 workers.