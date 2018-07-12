South African monthly gold production falls most since February 2017

May gold production in South Africa, once the world’s biggest producer of the metal, fell for the eighth straight month and by the most since February 2017, the government says.

Gold production declined 16.2% Y/Y, compared with a revised 5.8% contraction in April, while total mining output shrank for a third straight month, slipping 2.6% Y/Y compared with a revised 4.4% retreat in April.

Aging infrastructure, reserve depletion and accidents have raised costs and curbed mines’ output in South Africa.

Relevant tickers include GFI, SBGL, HMY, AU, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY

ETFs: GDX, NUGT, GGN, DUST, GOEX, SGDM, ASA, RING, TGLDX, PSAU, GOAU, GDXX, GDXS