Insulet teams up with Glooko in diabetes management in Europe
Jul. 12, 2018 4:18 PM ETInsulet Corporation (PODD)PODDBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) will partner with Glooko to help European diabetics manage their disease. Specifically, it will connect its Omnipod system with the latter's diabetes data management system called Glooko+diasend, allowing users to remotely sync data from their device so they can review their blood glucose patterns on their smartphones as well as the impact of their insulin regimen, diet and physical activity on the management of their condition.
- The company says Glooko+diasend is currently used at ~7K provider sites by more than 1.5M patients across 23 countries.
- Financial terms are not disclosed.