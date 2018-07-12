DOJ appealing AT&T/Time Warner merger approval (updated)

In a mild surprise, the Justice Dept. is appealing its loss in the antitrust trial it launched to prevent AT&T (NYSE:T) from acquiring Time Warner.

That's according to a court document filed today.

The DOJ is appealing the case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

AT&T is down 1.2% after hours after gaining 1.1% today.

The company had closed on the megamerger June 14, just two days after the trial ended in an unqualified victory for the deal.

Updated 5:12 p.m.: AT&T responds. "The court's decision could hardly have been more thorough, fact-based and well-reasoned," says General Counsel David McAtee. "While the losing party in litigation always has the right to appeal if it wishes, we are surprised that the DOJ has chosen to do so under these circumstances. We are ready to defend the court's decision at the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals."

