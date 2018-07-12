CytoDyn to acquire prostate cancer-focused biotech, announces board shake-up

CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) has signed a non-binding letter-of-intent to acquire privately held ProstaGene LLC, a prostate cancer-focused biotech.

Concurrently, it announces a management shake-up aimed at its expanded strategic focus.

ProstaGene founder Richard Pestell, M.D. will join the company as Chief Medical Officer.

Vice Chairman Denis Burger, Ph.D. and board member A. Bruce Montgomery, M.D., have resigned. Dr. Montgomery also resigned from his role of Chief Science Officer.

Anthony Caracciolo has resigned as Executive Chairman but will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board.