Stocks rebound; tech rally sparks Nasdaq to new record

Jul. 12, 2018 4:50 PM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor13 Comments
  • Stocks opened higher and extended their gains throughout the day, resuming their recent upward trend following yesterday's trade-induced selloff.
  • The Nasdaq (+1.4%) closed at a new record new, the S&P 500 (+0.9%) hit its best level since February, and the Dow (+0.9%) returned to positive territory for the year.
  • The tech sector (+1.8%) led the broad-based advance, with Microsoft, Alphabet and Facebook rallying to new record highs and rising more than 2%, and Apple added 1.7%.
  • Industrials (+1.1%) and health care (+1.1%) were the day's second and third ranked performers, and the consumer discretionary group (+0.7%) finished in line with the broader market as Amazon rallied 2.4% to a new all-time high.
  • The financial sector (+0.2%) lagged amid another curve-flattening trade in the bond market that pushed the 10-year yield up a basis point to 2.85% and the two-year yield up 2 bps to 2.59% and its highest close in 10 years; the 2-10 spread at 26 bps is the smallest since 2007.
  • U.S. WTI crude oil slipped 0.1% to settle at $70.33/bbl.
