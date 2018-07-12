Airbnb pushes back against Hong Kong penalty bill
- Airbnb (AIRB) wants Hong Kong lawmakers to vote against a bill that would increase penalties on unlicensed hotels and guesthouses.
- The hotel industry says Airbnb is operating illegally and wants legislation that would increase the maximum fine from about $25K to $63K and potential imprisonment up a year to three years.
- Airbnb has 10K listings in Hong Kong and over 1.6M customers used the platform last year.
- Airbnb suggests adopting specific rules for homeowners instead of outlawing the operations.
- The first reading of the amended bill took place on Tuesday and it could be signed into law as early as next year.