Airbnb pushes back against Hong Kong penalty bill

Jul. 12, 2018 4:55 PM ETAirbnb, Inc. (ABNB)ABNBBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Airbnb (AIRB) wants Hong Kong lawmakers to vote against a bill that would increase penalties on unlicensed hotels and guesthouses.
  • The hotel industry says Airbnb is operating illegally and wants legislation that would increase the maximum fine from about $25K to $63K and potential imprisonment up a year to three years. 
  • Airbnb has 10K listings in Hong Kong and over 1.6M customers used the platform last year. 
  • Airbnb suggests adopting specific rules for homeowners instead of outlawing the operations. 
  • The first reading of the amended bill took place on Tuesday and it could be signed into law as early as next year.  
