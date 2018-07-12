Gogo +6.6% on restructuring plan

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) announces a restructuring plan called Gogo 2020 that’s meant to “significantly reduce its cost structure, improve quality, drive revenue, streamline business processes and prudently strengthen its balance sheet.”

The company targets break-even FCF for 2020 and significant annual EBITDA growth each year to reach over $200M in 2022.

Gogo wants to reduce total operating spend in its Commercial Aviation business by nearly 20% in the next two years and hopes to reduce cash burn next year by over $100M with a further $100M down in 2020.

FY18 guidance: Total revenue $865M to $935M (in line with prior guidance), gross capex of $150 to $170M and cash capex of $110M and $130M. 2Ku incremental aircraft on-line expected at the low end of the prior guidance range of 550 to 650.