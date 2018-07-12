Morgan Stanley sees yield curve inverting next year
Jul. 12, 2018 5:08 PM ETMorgan Stanley (MS)MSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) strategists predict the yield curve will invert by the middle of next year, although they don't actually warn that a recession will soon follow, MarketWatch reports.
- An inverted yield curve--which occurs when short-term Treasury yields are higher than long-term Treasury yields--typically precede a recession.
- In late afternoon, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was 2.853%, while the 2-year Treasury note was 2.611%, a spread of under 24 basis points, narrower than 27 basis points from about a week ago.
