Morgan Stanley sees yield curve inverting next year

Jul. 12, 2018 5:08 PM ETMorgan Stanley (MS)MSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) strategists predict the yield curve will invert by the middle of next year, although they don't actually warn that a recession will soon follow, MarketWatch reports.
  • An inverted yield curve--which occurs when short-term Treasury yields are higher than long-term Treasury yields--typically precede a recession.
  • In late afternoon, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was 2.853%, while the 2-year Treasury note was 2.611%,  a spread of under 24 basis points, narrower than 27 basis points from about a week ago.
  • Previously: Markets taking exception to rising rates (July 5)
