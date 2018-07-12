Intelsat stocks, bonds jump as FCC advances mid-band proposal

Intelsat (NYSE:I) shares rose to a four-year high -- and its bonds were jumping -- after the FCC voted 4-0 to advance a proposal considering opening up mid-band spectrum for use by wireless providers.

That's key to a proposal from Intelsat and SES (OTCPK:SGBAF) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to share that spectrum between satellite firms and wireless carriers to accelerate 5G development.

Intelsat closed up 12.5% on the NYSE; it's now up 387% since April 4.

OTCPK:SGBAF was up 3.3% ; INTC up 2.2% .

Meanwhile, Intelsat's 8.125% bonds due 2023 hit a three-year high, and Bloomberg notes they were the most traded U.S. junk bonds today. The bonds, rating CA/CCC-, rose 2.25 cents to $0.84, to yield 12.612%.