Illinois public health agency probes illnesses linked to McDonald’s salads

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) -1.4% after-hours on news that the Illinois Department of Public Health has launched an investigation into foodborne illnesses in the company's salads.

The IDPH says it has received confirmation of ~90 cases of cyclosporiasis, an intestinal illness caused by a microscopic parasite, and around a quarter of the cases reported eating salads from McDonald’s in the days before they became ill.

The agency says MCD is in the process of removing the salads from its Illinois restaurants and distribution centers, and will re-supply restaurants with salads from other suppliers.