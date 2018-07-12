Ingredion -4.3% on forecast cut, cost-savings program

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) is 4.3% lower after hours after cutting its forecast and launching a $125M cost savings program.

In preliminary Q2 results, it sees adjusted EPS of $1.63-$1.68 (below consensus for $1.92), with expected weakness in North America (where it saw lower than expected sweetener volumes sold into beverages, and higher manufacturing costs).

It's cutting full-year EPS guidance to $7.50-$7.80 from a previous $7.90-$8.20 (and below consensus for $7.92).

The company's forecast for adjusted cash flow from operations is $800M-$850M.

In cost savings, it's ceasing wet-milling operations in Stockton, Calif., and will establish a distribution station by the end of the year to distribute to the Western U.S. "We're taking this necessary action to balance our capacity versus sweetener demand, focus future resource investment toward our specialty growth initiatives, and continue to deliver on our customer experience commitments," says CEO Jim Zallie.