Exxon leaves conservative business group after climate change dispute
Jul. 12, 2018
- Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) says it is ending its association with the American Legislative Exchange Council, a conservative lobbying group, following a disagreement over climate change policy.
- Last year, XOM was among the companies that objected to a measure debated by ALEC meant to encourage states to prod the Environmental Protection Agency to rescind its Obama-era determination that climate change requires regulation.
- XOM's departure follows several other corporate defections from the group including BP, Ford Motor and Expedia, largely in response to ALEC’s positions on climate rules and renewable energy.