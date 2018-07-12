Exxon leaves conservative business group after climate change dispute

Jul. 12, 2018 5:43 PM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)XOMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor107 Comments
  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) says it is ending its association with the American Legislative Exchange Council, a conservative lobbying group, following a disagreement over climate change policy.
  • Last year, XOM was among the companies that objected to a measure debated by ALEC meant to encourage states to prod the Environmental Protection Agency to rescind its Obama-era determination that climate change requires regulation.
  • XOM's departure follows several other corporate defections from the group including BP, Ford Motor and Expedia, largely in response to ALEC’s positions on climate rules and renewable energy.
