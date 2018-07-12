B. Riley Financial subsidiaries assist Amyris, Inc. with $36M term loan
Jul. 12, 2018 5:59 PM ETB. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY)RILY, AMRSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- B. Riley Financial (RILY -0.7%) announced that its operating subsidiaries, B. Riley FBR and Great American Capital Partners, assisted Amyris (AMRS +2%) to obtain a $36M term loan.
- Amyris intends to use cash from the term loan to pay off the Company’s Stegodon and other short-term debt maturities.
- “Our relationship with Amyris and this transaction are reflective of the value that can be provided by the diverse platform that encompasses B. Riley FBR and GACP,” said Perry Mandarino, Co-Head of Investment Banking at B. Riley FBR.