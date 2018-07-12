Leach XPress pipeline resumes partial service, sees full service by July 15
- Columbia Gas Transmission says it has resumed partial service on its Leach XPress natural gas pipeline, with full service scheduled to return by July 15, after the line was shut for 35 days following an explosion on June 7.
- Columbia, the TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) subsidiary that operates the pipeline, says the upstream Stagecoach meter returned to service today, with repairs upstream of Stagecoach continuing ahead of an expected resumption of operations at the Eureka, Gibraltar and Majorsville meters by July 15.
- TRP has told U.S. regulators that a landslide was the apparent cause of the June 7 explosion, although the incident is still being investigated.