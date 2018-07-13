Vornado announces certain items to be included in 2Q18
Jul. 12, 2018
- Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) reports additional net income of $0.22/share and FFO of $0.12/share in 2Q18 from $23.6M gain on the sale of the property, 416M of income and FFO related to the change in fair value of marketable securities, $5.5M of income and FFO from a profit participation, $0.4M of net loss ($2.3M on FFO) from other times.
- $0.22/share will be included from net income but will be excluded from Adj. net income.
- $0.12/share will be included in total FFO, whereas it will be excluded from FFO plus assumed conversions as adjusted.
