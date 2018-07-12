Celgene ups dose and enrollment in mid-stage study of bb2121 in multiple myeloma

Citing the totality of the clinical data, Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) has amended the protocol in its Phase 2 clinical trial, KarMMa, assessing CAR T candidate bb2121 in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (MM).

Specifically, the dose range has been increased to 15 - 45 x 107 CAR T-cells from 15 - 30 x 107 cells. Also, the enrollment target has been increased to up to 140 subjects.

It has also amended the protocol in its Phase 1 study, CRB-401, evaluating bb2121 in relapsed/refractory MM. Enrollment will be increased by up to 20 subjects and the dose range will be the same as KarMMa.

Celgene and licensor bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) continue to expect regulatory approval for bb2121 in MM in 2020.

