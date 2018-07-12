J&J slammed with $4.69B jury verdict in Missouri cancer case

The Missouri jury that awarded $550M to 22 women and their families who blamed ovarian cancer cases on asbestos in Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) talc-based products later added $4.14B in punitive damages against the company; JNJ -2.4% after-hours.

JNJ says it will appeal the verdict, calling it "fundamentally unfair."

The company is battling ~9K talcum powder lawsuits with mixed success but says every verdict against it that has come from the St. Louis court that has been appealed "has been reversed and the multiple errors present in this trial were worse than those in the prior trials which have been reversed."