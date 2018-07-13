China's trade surplus with U.S. hits record

China's trade surplus with the U.S. swelled to a record in June, a result that could further inflame trade tensions with Washington.

Exports to the world's largest economy rose 5.7%, while imports from the U.S. rose 4%, resulting in a trade surplus of $28.97B.

Separately, an explosion at a chemical plant in China overnight killed 19 people and injured 12, marking the latest deadly industrial incident in the country.

