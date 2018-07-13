Myovant Sciences announces pricing of common shares

Jul. 13, 2018 2:44 AM ETMyovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV)MYOVBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) priced public offering of 3.33M common shares at $22.50/share for gross proceeds of $75M.
  • Underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 0.5M of common shares on the same terms and conditions.
  • The offering is expected to close on July 17, 2018
  • Net proceeds shall be used to fund its clinical development programs, preparations for the potential commercial launch of relugolix, as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
  • Press Release
  • Prior: Myovant launches $75M equity offering
