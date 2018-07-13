CytomX Therapeutics announces pricing of common stock

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) priced public offering of 5.10M common at $24.50/share for gross proceeds of $125M.

Underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 765,306 shares of common stock.

Net proceeds shall be used to further develop its proprietary Probody therapeutic pipeline and to advance additional programs and for general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on or about July 17, 2018, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

