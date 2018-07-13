Parker Aerospace signs master distributor agreement with Aviall for Cleveland Wheels & Brakes aftermarket product line

Parker Aerospace, a business segment of Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) announced that its Aircraft Wheel & Brake Division (AWBD) has signed a five-year master distributor agreement with Aviall for its Cleveland Wheels & Brakes product line.

“Our primary goal with this master distributor agreement is to ensure worldwide stock availability of our Cleveland Wheels and Brakes products,” said Tom Dorinsky, business team leader for the Parker Aerospace Aircraft Wheel & Brake Division. “Additionally, FBOs and repair stations can still order genuine Cleveland replacement parts through the distributor of their choice.”