ASSA ABLOY acquires planet GDZ in switzerland

ASSA ABLOY (OTCPK:ASAZY) has signed an agreement to acquire Planet GDZ for an undisclosed term.

"I am very pleased to welcome Planet GDZ and their employees into the ASSA ABLOY Group. This acquisition delivers on our strategy to strengthen our position in the mature markets through adding complementary products and solutions," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY. "Planet GDZ stands for innovative drop down seals and finger protection for all types of doors and will fill in a gap in our product portfolio in the important DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) markets and beyond, making ASSA ABLOY even more relevant to our current and future customers."

Sales for FY208 are expected to reach some CHF18M (approx. SEK160M) with a good EBIT margin and the acquisition will be accretive to EPS from start.

The acquisition s expected to close during Q3.