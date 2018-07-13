Carriage Services announces acquisition of Covenant Funeral Homes in Fredericksburg and Stafford Virginia
Jul. 13, 2018 6:12 AM ETCarriage Services, Inc. (CSV)CSVBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) has completed an acquisition with Covenant Funeral Homes in Fredericksburg and Stafford Virginia.
- Mel Payne, Chairman and CEO of Carriage Services (CSV), stated, “Partnering with the Mullins Family with the addition of Covenant Funeral Homes to our portfolio in the strategic Northern Virginia area is in complete alignment with our Ten Year Vision of Being The Best by affiliating with the best remaining family owned funeral homes and cemeteries in the best strategic markets. The two Covenant Funeral Homes are known in Northern Virginia as elite businesses that have top-quality reputations, which is the hallmark of the Mullins Family. Speaking for the entire Carriage Family of elite businesses as well as the senior leadership of our company, we are indeed honored to have been selected by the Mullins Family as the new home for Covenant Funeral Homes. Moreover, we are committed to the idea and vision that 'The best is yet to come.'”