Amgen resubmits U.S. marketing application for osteoporosis med Evenity
Jul. 13, 2018 7:09 AM ETAmgen Inc. (AMGN)AMGN, UCBJF, UCBJYBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) has refiled its U.S. marketing application seeking approval for EVENITY (romosozumab) for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women at high risk of fracture.
- The resubmitted BLA now includes results from two additional Phase 3 studies, ARCH and BRIDGE, the former an alendronate-active comparator trial involving almost 4,100 postmenopausal women. The FDA rejected the original filing a year ago citing the need for data from the two studies.
- The marketing application in Europe submitted by collaboration partner UCB (OTCPK:UCBJF)(OTCPK:UCBJY) is currently under EMA review as is a marketing application in Japan.
