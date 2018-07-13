Summer slump for Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret turned in another soft sales month for parent L Brands (NYSE:LB), with a 1% decline in same-store sales in June amid its extended semi-annual sales event.

In past years, the VS semi-annual sale has been a significant traffic driver.

"We extended the sale time period versus last year by about two weeks and reduced pricing to drive traffic and clear inventory," notes a L Brands exec.

Shares of L Brands are down 46.3% YTD as the company continues to struggle to find relevancy with the Victoria's Secret brand with younger consumers.

