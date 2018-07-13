Susquehanna positive on General Mills

Susquehanna analyst Pablo Zuanic posts an assessment on General Mills (NYSE:GIS) following the company's investor day event.

"We see the Blue Buffalo integration, improving underlying trends in the US retail unit, and profit margin stabilization, as key drivers for the stock," writes Zuanic.

"Clearly, sector wise, as pricing has started to kick in (or companies show great conviction of improving price/mix trends), consumer staples stocks are now performing better. We expect this to continue, and while the tide will help rise all boats, we prefer GIS (and SJM) in large cap food on valuation and catalysts," he adds.

Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on GIS and price target of $54.