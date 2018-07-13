JPMorgan Q2 gains on strong U.S. consumer/community banking unit

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) Q2 earnings are helped by "good global economic growth, particularly in the U.S., where consumer and business sentiment is high," say Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon, though he acknowledges "global competition is getting stronger."

JPM +0.55% in premarket trading.

ROE 14% vs 15% in Q1 and 12% a year ago.

Consumer and community banking net income jumped 53% to $3.4B from a year ago: average core loans up 7% with average deposits up 5%.

CCB credit-card sales volume up 11% and merchant processing volume up 12%

Corporate and investment bank net income rose 18% to $3.2B from a year ago, with record global investment banking fees for H1, Dimon says.

Commercial banking net income rose 21% to $1.1B Y/Y, with average loan balances up 4%.

Asset & wealth management net income jumped 21% to $755M from a year ago, but declined 2% from Q1.

Q2 provision for credit losses $1.21B vs $1.17B in Q1 and $1.22B a year ago.

Source: Press Release

