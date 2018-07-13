Futures inch up ahead of earnings season

U.S. stock index futures are up slightly as a slew of banks report quarterly results before the bell - unofficially kicking off the Q2 earnings season.

Markets could pick up steam if a positive print is recorded at JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, First Republic Bank and PNC Financial.

Oil is down 0.2% at $70.20/bbl, gold is 0.5% lower at $1241/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.84%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV