Premarket analyst action - healthcare

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) initiated with Market Perform rating at Oppenheimer.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) resumed with Outperform rating and $13 (187% upside) price target at Oppenheimer.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) initiated with Outperform rating and $8 (117% upside) price target at Oppenheimer.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) initiated with Outperform rating and $6 (88% upside) price target at Oppenheimer.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) initiated with Buy rating and $35 (174% upside) price target at Stifel. Shares up 8% premarket.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) initiated with Outperform rating and $45 (48% upside) price target at BMO.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) initiated with Buy rating and $12 (157% upside) price target at SunTrust.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) initiated with Buy rating and $17 (113% upside) price target at BTIG Research. Shares up 3% premarket.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) downgraded to Equal Weight with a $76 (7% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley. Shares down 2% premarket.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) downgraded to Equal Weight with a $50 (6% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley.