Steven Cohen reportedly invests in crypto hedge fund

According to Bloomberg, Stevie Cohen has made an investment in Autonomous Partners, a hedge fund started last year by early cryptocurrency advocate Arianna Simpson.

Simpson tells Bloomberg the fund wants to invest in companies building the next generation of financial infrastructure, alongside positions in large-cap cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD).

Bitcoin this morning is flat at $6.25K.

