PNC Financial up as Q2 margin expands on higher fee income, net interest income

PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) up 2.2% in premarket trading as Q2 margin expands on higher fee income and net interest income, while managing expenses.

Q2 net interest income up by 2% to $2.4B vs. Q1 on higher loan and securities yields and additional day in Q2 partly offset by increased funding costs.

Net interest margin increased to 2.96% vs. 2.91% in Q1 and 2.84% a year ago.

Noninterest income rose $161M from Q1 due to strong fee income growth and higher other noninterest income; consumer service fees grew by $24M and corporate service fees increased $58M; residential mortgage revenue decreased $13M.

Average loans increased 1% to $1.6B vs Q1.

Net charge-offs declined to $109M vs $113M in Q1.

Average balances held with the Federal Reserve declined by $4.7B to $20.7B in Q2 compared with Q1.

Return on average common equity of 12.13% vs 11.04% at Q1 end and 9.88% a year ago.

