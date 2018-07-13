PNC Financial up as Q2 margin expands on higher fee income, net interest income

PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) up 2.2% in premarket trading as Q2 margin expands on higher fee income and net interest income, while managing expenses.
Q2 net interest income up by 2% to $2.4B vs. Q1 on higher loan and securities yields and additional day in Q2 partly offset by increased funding costs.
Net interest margin increased to 2.96% vs. 2.91% in Q1 and 2.84% a year ago.
Noninterest income rose $161M from Q1 due to strong fee income growth and higher other noninterest income; consumer service fees grew by $24M and corporate service fees increased $58M; residential mortgage revenue decreased $13M.
Average loans increased 1% to $1.6B vs Q1.
Net charge-offs declined to $109M vs $113M in Q1.
Average balances held with the Federal Reserve declined by $4.7B to $20.7B in Q2 compared with Q1.
Return on average common equity of 12.13% vs 11.04% at Q1 end and 9.88% a year ago.
Source: Press Release
Previously: PNC Financial beats by $0.14, beats on revenue (July 13)
Now read: 4 Upcoming Dividend Increases »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox