Goeasy announces pricing of senior unsecured notes
Jul. 13, 2018 7:42 AM ETgoeasy Ltd. (EHMEF)EHMEFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Goeasy (OTCPK:EHMEF) has priced $150M aggregate principal amount of 7.875% senior unsecured notes due 2022 at $1,050 per $1,000 principal amount, plus accrued interest.
- The company estimates the net proceeds from the offering will be ~ $203Mand intends to use it to expand its consumer loan portfolio, for general corporate purposes and to pay fees and expenses of the offering of the New Notes, including fees associated with entering into the Currency Swap referred to below.
- The offering of the New Notes is expected to close on July 16.