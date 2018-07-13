Total closes $1.5B buyout of Engie's LNG business

Total (NYSE:TOT) says it has completed a $1.5B deal to acquire Engie’s (OTCPK:ENGIY) upstream liquefied natural gas business to become the second largest player in the global LNG market.

TOT said it would make additional payments of as much as $550M to Engie if there was an improvement in the oil markets in the coming year.

Engie's LNG portfolio comprises participating interests in liquefaction plants, including a 16.6% stake in the planned Cameron LNG project in the U.S., long-term LNG sales and purchase agreements, an LNG tanker fleet as well as access to regasification capacities in Europe.