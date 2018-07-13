New York REIT to sell Viceroy Hotel as it winds down; CEO steps down

Jul. 13, 2018 7:50 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • New York REIT agrees to sell Viceroy Hotel in Manhattan for $41M to an unaffiliated third party, as part of the REIT's liquidation plan.
  • Once the sale is complete, which is expected by the end of Q3, NYRT will have sold off all of its properties except for its 50.1% interest in Worldwide Plaza.
  • In addition, Wendy Silverstein is stepping down as CEO, president, board member, and as officer or manager of all NYRT entities.
  • John Garilli will take on responsibilities of CEO and president, as well as continuing as CFO.
  • NYRT's advisory agreement with Winthrop REIT Advisors remain in full force and effect.
  • Source: Press Release
