Healthcare upgraded, industrials cut at RBC

Large-cap healthcare (NYSEARCA:XLV) is the place to be as a stronger dollar is a boon to revenue and it's likely to be less affected by trade worries, says RBC strategist Lori Calvasina, upgrading the sector to Overweight.

Alongside, she cuts industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) to Market Weight, noting ETF inflows as having been replaced with outflows, trade fears, and possibly deteriorating corporate confidence on the way.

Source: Bloomberg

ETFs: XLV, VHT, IYH, XLI, HQH, CURE, THQ, FHLC, VIS, FXH, RXL, RYH, FIDU, IFLY, IYJ, FXR, AIRR, RGI, UXI, SICK, SIJ, LNGR, RXD, BTEC, JHMH, HCRF, JHMI, INDF