Jul. 13, 2018 7:55 AM ETInfosys Limited (INFY)INFYBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • INFY reported Q1 EPS of $0.25 (incl. the impact of $0.02 on account of reduction in the fair value of assets held for sale) in-line with consensus.
  • Digital revenue of $803M; Core revenue of $2.0.3B.
  • Operating profit of $670M; Operating margin at 23.7%, at the upper quartile of guidance.
  • $100M clients increased sequentially by 4 to 24.
  • Utilization (excl. trainees) at all-time high of 85.7%.
  • FY 19 revenue guidance in constant currency retained at 6%-8%; operating margin guidance retained at 22%-24%.
  • The board declared 1:1 bonus issue of equity shares and 1:1 stock dividend of ADS.
  • Shares -4.1%
  • Press Release
  • Prior: Infosys EPS in-line, misses on revenue
