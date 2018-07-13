Connecticut Water rejects revised $64/share proposal from Eversource

Connecticut Water (NASDAQ:CTWS) says it received a revised proposal from Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to acquire the company for $64/share in cash and/or common stock, slightly higher than a previously rejected $63.50/share proposal.

CTWS rejects the new offer as inadequate and not in the best interests of its shareholders, saying the proposal falls short compared to a potential merger with SJW Corp. (NYSE:SJW) or remaining on a standalone basis.

The CTWS board says any change of control acquisition proposal should exceed $69.50/share.