Harley-Davidson considers European manufacturing

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) has been invited to open a factory in Germany, according to reports out of Europe.

The company has already threatened to move some production to Europe due to the retaliatory tariffs levied on motorcycles by the European Union. Europe is Harley's second biggest market behind the U.S.

Shares of Harley-Davidson are down 15.02% YTD as the motorcycle maker has been one of the more high-profile casualties of the trade battle, seeing higher input costs on one end and tariffs on the other.