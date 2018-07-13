Right On Brands expands ENDO Brands distribution base into Colorado, New York and Massachusetts

Right On Brands (OTCQB:RTON) has expanded distribution by partnering with Pioneer Sales/Pioneer Food Group with operations in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts and Denver, Colorado.

Pioneer has already acquired inventory and is in the process of distributing ENDO Brands and Humbly Hemp products to their existing retail accounts.

“Pioneer Sales has offered us the opportunity to open new retail territories for Right On Brands. Don Aleks has worked in the liquor trade for over 30 years representing both alcohol and complementary specialty products. Pioneer Sales represents only a handful of select products by choice which allows them to provide exceptional customer service, distribution management, PR/Media management and promo/demo/hand-sell services,” said Daniel Crawford, CEO.