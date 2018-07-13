Wells Fargo falls as Q2 logs declines in mortgage banking, loans, deposits

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) declines 3% in premarket trading as Q2 EPS misses consensus estimate by 4 cents, logging declines in mortgage banking, loans and deposits.

Q2 net EPS of 98 cents includes net discrete income tax expense of 10 cents a share mostly related to state income taxes driven by the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding Wayfair.

Excluding the tax item, Q2 EPS would have been $1.08 the same as a year ago.

Net interest income $12.5B, up 1% Y/Y.

Mortgage banking income was $770M, down from $934M in Q1.

Market sensitive revenue was $527M, down from $1.0B in Q1.

Average loans $944.1B vs. $951B in Q1 and $956.9B a year ago.

Average deposits of $1.27T vs $1.30B in Q1 and $1.30B a year ago.

Provision for loan losses of $452M , down 19% Y/Y with net charge-offs of $602M, down $53M Y/Y. Net charge-offs were 0.26% of average total loans vs. 0.32% for Q1 and 0.27% a year ago.

Return on equity 12.62% at June 30, 2018, unchanged from Q1 end, vs. 14.41% a year ago.

Source: Press Release

