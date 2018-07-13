Consumer Edge Research positive on Ferrari

Consumer Edge Research starts off coverage on Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) with an Overweight rating, calling the luxury auto maker a "compounding growth, EPS expansion story" over time rather than just a valuation stretcher.

"We believe it is rare to find a combination of such an iconic, supply-constrained brand with 30%+ ROIC," writes lead analyst James Albertine.

Albertine thinks Ferrari has the opportunity to add volume without diminishing the exclusivity of the brand.

CER assigns a price target of €130.00 to Ferrari to rep 9.6% upside potential.