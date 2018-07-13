FDA lifts clinical hold on Advaxis study of axalimogene filolisbac; shares up 61% premarket
Jul. 13, 2018 8:31 AM ETAdvaxis, Inc. (ADXS)ADXSBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Nano cap Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) is up 61% premarket on increased volume on the heels of its announcement that the FDA has lifted the clinical hold on its Phase 1/2 study of axalimogene filolisbac, in combination with AstraZeneca's IMFINZI (durvalumab), for the treatment of advanced, recurrent or refractory cervical cancer and HPV-associated head and neck cancer.
- The agency instituted the hold in March following a report on a patient death that occurred in February due to acute respiratory failure after nine months of treatment. New guidelines for the early detection and treatment of such events have now been implemented.